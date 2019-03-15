|
Ringrose Peter A true character.
Peacefully passed away
on 21 February 2019,
after a short illness, aged 85
at Overgate Hospice, Halifax.
Beloved son of the late Albert
and Florence, of Bradford.
Brother to Merle and the late Joan. Father to Ian, Gaynor, Gavin, Alec.
Grandfather to Matthew,
Cigay, Megan, Seth, Sophie,
Owen and Aimee.
My Dad selflessly gifted
his body to medical research
at The National Repository.
All enquiries to
Gavin Ringrose c/o
Melias Funeral Directors, Halifax.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
