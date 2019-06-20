|
Regan Peter William On 12 June 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Peter, aged 77 years of Illingworth,
beloved husband of Christine,
dearly loved dad of Janet, Joanne and Paul, loving brother, grandad, brother in law, father in law,
uncle and friend to many.
Reception in to St Malachy's Church on Thursday 27th June at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 28th June at 1pm followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Flowers or donations if desired to the Melia Chapel of Rest,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
