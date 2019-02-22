Home

Nethercoat Peter Sarah and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy, cards and generous donations of over £1'500 to Ward L6 Neuro intensive care unit L.G.I. and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Thank you to everyone involved at Huddersfield Funeral Home for their continuous support, Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top for their hospitality and Christine Freeman for her kind words and
comforting service.
Also thanks to all the people who attended Peter's funeral as it did mean a great deal to know how well thought of he was and the impact he had on so many.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
