|
|
|
Lowe Peter Passed away peacefully
at Overgate Hospice on Friday 19th July 2019,
aged 71 years, surrounded by family. A dearly loved Dad to Michelle, Darren & Amanda, Grandad to Ben & Danielle,
Great Grandad to Loua.
Beloved Son of Gladys, a dear brother to John & Michael, loving father in law, brother in law, uncle, and a great friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood on Tuesday 30th July at 10.30. Family flowers only, donations to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Services tel 01422345472
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019