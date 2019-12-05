|
KING Peter On 29th November 2019
at Overgate Hospice after a
long illness fought with great courage and determination.
The dearly loved and loving
husband of Lois, loving dad to Andrew, Justine and Lindsy
and loved and adored by his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired to Overgate Hospice, Elland c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019