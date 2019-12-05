Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Peter King Notice
KING Peter On 29th November 2019
at Overgate Hospice after a
long illness fought with great courage and determination.
The dearly loved and loving
husband of Lois, loving dad to Andrew, Justine and Lindsy
and loved and adored by his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 17th December at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired to Overgate Hospice, Elland c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
