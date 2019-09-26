|
|
|
Johnson Peter Anthony On September 15th 2019,
peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, of Northowram, Halifax. Peter Anthony Jonhson,
aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Rena, dearly loved father of Miles and Francine, a dear father-in-law of Tonya and Mark, much loved grandad of Mia, Lewis,
William and Scott.
Service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 3rd October at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Parkinsons UK, for which a
plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019