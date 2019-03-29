Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Irving

Notice Condolences

Peter Irving Notice
Irving Peter (TT) Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Overgate Hospice on
19th March 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Joan Mary,
dearly loved dad of Richard, Andy, and Chris, adored grandad of Bella, Louis, Grace, Lola, Cameron
and Caitlin, dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many. Peter's funeral service will take place at 10.30am
on Wednesday 3rd April,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.