Irving Peter (TT) Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Overgate Hospice on
19th March 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Joan Mary,
dearly loved dad of Richard, Andy, and Chris, adored grandad of Bella, Louis, Grace, Lola, Cameron
and Caitlin, dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many. Peter's funeral service will take place at 10.30am
on Wednesday 3rd April,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
