Hutchinson Peter Peacefully on Monday
4th March 2019, Peter aged 75 passed away at home surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind a loving wife Heather, devoted daughter Karen and was a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
