DOWNSBOROUGH Peter On September 26th 2019 peacefully at his home in Stainland, Peter
aged 76 years.
The beloved husband of Denise, much loved dad of David and Julie and devoted grandad of Isaiah, Isaac, Aaron, Miles, Ruby and Abbie.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday October 11th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired maybe given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
C/o Simpsons Funeral Service, South Lane, Elland HX5 0HQ
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019