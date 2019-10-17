|
Conway Peter On October 4th 2019,
suddenly but peacefully, Peter, aged 87 years of Meltham, Huddersfield and formerly of Sowerby Bridge.
Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Diane and Gay, father in law of David, a proud grandad of Gemma, Amy and D.J.,
a loving great grandad and a dear brother of Donald and Gordon.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Service and Committal at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday October 29th at 12.30 pm. Will friends please accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to the family's chosen charity for which a plate will be provided at the service or c/o The Taylor Funeral Service, The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane, HD4 5TY. Tel: 01484 656156.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019