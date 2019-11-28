|
|
|
CHURCHMAN Peter On 20th November 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with his loving wife Regina by his side, Peter aged 91 years.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 9th December at 12 noon.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice and the Macmillan Nurses for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019