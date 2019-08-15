|
|
|
Butler Peter David Peacefully at Overgate Hospice
on 4th August 2019, David,
aged 79 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Christine, dearly loved dad of Simon and Joanne and father in law of David and Tracey, a dearly loved grandad of Megan, Evie, Alice and Eleanor and a very good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of David's life will take place at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland, on Wednesday
21st August at 10.30am,
prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, but donations for Overgate Hospice, Elland would be appreciated for which a plate will be available
after the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the church.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019