Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30
Southgate Methodist Church
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Butler

Notice Condolences

Peter Butler Notice
Butler Peter David Peacefully at Overgate Hospice
on 4th August 2019, David,
aged 79 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Christine, dearly loved dad of Simon and Joanne and father in law of David and Tracey, a dearly loved grandad of Megan, Evie, Alice and Eleanor and a very good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of David's life will take place at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland, on Wednesday
21st August at 10.30am,
prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, but donations for Overgate Hospice, Elland would be appreciated for which a plate will be available
after the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the church.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.