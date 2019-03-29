Home

Smith Percival Graham Retired Solicitor died on
Saturday 23rd March
after a short illness.
He was the widower of Shirley Marina Smith and father of Alexander Nicholas Graham Smith and Charles St. John Emerson Smith. He left behind grandchildren Alexandra, Edward, Harry and Elizabeth.
The funeral will be entirely private.
A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF PGS (and his wife Shirley Smith)
will take place in
"The HOBA Walkers Room"
Brook Street, Elland at
12 noon (onwards) on
Thursday 4th April 2019.
The proceedings will be followed
by a buffet for PGS's friends.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
