MORLEY Peggy Peacefully at St Luke's, Bradford
on Saturday June 29th 2019,
aged 96 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bram,
a much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma, mother-in-law
and a great friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday July 19th at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to the Alzheimer's Society
for which a box will be provided.
At Peggy's request please
wear something colourful.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019