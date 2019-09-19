Home

MAJOR Peggy On September 7th 2019,
fell asleep peacefully at
Garswood Christadelphian
Care Home, Southport,
Peggy aged 94 years,
formerly of Elland.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth, a much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Interment will take place at
Elland Cemetery on
Wednesday 2nd October at 12 noon.
Followed by service to celebrate the life and faith of Peggy at
The Christadelphian Hall, Balmoral Place, Halifax at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to the
Christadelphian Meal A Day Fund would be much appreciated and can be made at the hall.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
