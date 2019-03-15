Home

Bottomley Pearl Michael, Julie and Carol
wish to thank relatives, friends
and neighbours for their cards and messages of condolence we have received. We would like to thank you all for your attendance at Pearl's funeral. Many thanks to the care that was given to Pearl at Summerfield Nursing Home
and we would also like to thank Lawrence Funeral Service on their brilliant care. It was a day Pearl would have approved of immensely.
May God Bless Pearl.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
