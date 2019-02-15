Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
St Anne-in-the-Grove Church
Southowram
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Bottomley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Bottomley

Notice Condolences

Pearl Bottomley Notice
BOTTOMLEY Pearl Lilian
(née Haigh) Peacefully at
Summerfield House Nursing Home
on Wednesday 6th February 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Michael,
loving mum of Julie and Carol,
cherished grandma of Kelly,
Luke, Lauren, Kieran
and the late Danielle and
great grandma of Jack Oliver.
Until we meet again.
The funeral service will be held at
St Anne-in-the-Grove Church,
Southowram on Monday
4th March at 11am
followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by
request but donations may be
made to Dementia UK, for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
tel : 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.