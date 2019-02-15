|
|
|
BOTTOMLEY Pearl Lilian
(née Haigh) Peacefully at
Summerfield House Nursing Home
on Wednesday 6th February 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Michael,
loving mum of Julie and Carol,
cherished grandma of Kelly,
Luke, Lauren, Kieran
and the late Danielle and
great grandma of Jack Oliver.
Until we meet again.
The funeral service will be held at
St Anne-in-the-Grove Church,
Southowram on Monday
4th March at 11am
followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by
request but donations may be
made to Dementia UK, for
which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
tel : 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More