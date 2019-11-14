|
|
|
Worsman Pauline Corinna Bryan and family would like to say thank you to all who attended Pauline's funeral service last Friday, and for the many cards,
kind wishes of condolence and donations received for Overgate Hospice at this sad time.
Special thanks go to all at
Dawn to Dusk for their exemplary care of Pauline, to the staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
to Ian Byfield for his kind and
comforting words, to the
Murgatroyd Arms and to Michael
at Amanda Dalby Funeral Services.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019