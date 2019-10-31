Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Worsman Pauline Corinna At Calderdale Royal Hospital,
with her family by her side,
on 20th October 2019,
Pauline, aged 86 years,
passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved and adored wife of Bryan, wonderful mum and
mother-in-law of Gillian, Angela & Peter and Wendy & Ian, much loved grandma of Grant, Jason, Zoe and Harry and a good friend to many.
Pauline's funeral service will
take place at 1.30pm on
Friday 8th November at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to: Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
