Turner Pauline
(nee Heslop) Peacefully with her family by her side, on 26th November 2019, Pauline, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, much loved mum and step-mum, grandma, great-grandma and
good friend to many.
The Celebration of Pauline's Life
will take place at 2.15pm on
Tuesday 10th December,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Scope - a collection box will
be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019