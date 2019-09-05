Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Hamer Pauline Peacefully on August 22nd 2019 at The Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Pauline aged 84 years of Halifax. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian,
a much loved mum of Lynda, Susan and the late Ian. Loving grandma, great grandma, a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday September 12th at 3pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
