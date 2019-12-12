|
|
|
BROADBENT Pauline On December 7th 2019
at the Calderdale Royal Hospital, Pauline aged 81 years
of Wadsworth Court.
The dearly loved daughter of the
late Doreen and Willie, a much loved sister of Terry and the late Yvonne.
Sister in law to Linda and David,
dear auntie, great auntie
and a good friend to many.
Service will be held at the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Halifax on
Friday, December 20th at 3pm followed by committal service at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019