Wideman Paul Passed away peacefully
on the 25th May 2019 in
Bellingen NSW AUSTRALIA.
Paul aged 75 years.
Beloved husband and best friend of Pam, dearly loved dad to
Sarah and son in law to Craig.
Devoted grandad of Thomas and Libby, cherished brother to Elaine & brother in law to John.
Best pal and cousin of Brian.
Paul was an uncle, cousin and
good friend to many.
Pauls funeral took place on the 30th May at Coffs Harbour Crematorium.
A memorial service is being arranged in Halifax and details
will be published as soon as a
date has been finalised.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
