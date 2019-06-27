|
TOWELL Paul On 19th June 2019 at C.R.H. Paul aged 59 years of Boothtown. Beloved son of the late
Bernard & Annie. The dearly loved Brother of Colin, Roy, Julie,
Bernard and the late Kevin.
A loving Brother In Law, Uncle
and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice. Will friends accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
