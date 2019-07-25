|
|
|
TAYLOR Paul Paul, aged 76 years passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friend.
He leaves behind a beloved wife Nancy, loving sons Paul Jr and Lee, a much loved grandad to Kristian, Louis and Franchesca, proud great grandad to Grace and Jenson.
He was loved and respected by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge at 1pm followed by a burial at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice and
Martin House, Wetherby.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422345472
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019