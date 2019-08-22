Home

T W Birks & Son Limited (Holmfirth)
Woodhead Road
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 2PR
01484 683322
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Burial Ground
Birkby
Paul Rothwell Notice
ROTHWELL Paul Michael On 18th August 2019.
Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Paul aged 63 years. Funeral service and Interment
will take place at
Rose Hill Burial Ground, Birkby on Thursday 29th August at 11am.
No flowers by request but donations in lieu would be appreciated for The British Liver Trust for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth,
HD9 2PR. Tel: 01484 683322.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
