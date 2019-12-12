Home

MEE Paul On 3rd December 2019
at H.R.I. Paul, aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Gayle.
The dearly loved dad of Julie and Amanda. A loving Grandad to Ross and Nathan a caring brother to Nigel, Keith and Craig and a dear friend to many. Thank you to all staff on Ward 12 at H.R.I. and support from all family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 18th December 2019
at 10.30am. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
to Yorkshire Children's Trust c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street,
Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
