Hesselden Paul Peacefully at home after a short illness, on 22nd May 2019,
Paul, aged 67 years.
Loving husband of Angela,
dearly loved dad of Lee and Mark, proud grandad of Lily, Willow,
and Elizabeth, brother of Neal,
uncle, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and good friend to many.
Paul's funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday 4th June
at Pellon Baptist Church, followed
by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the MS Society - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
