GEORGIOU Paul Peacefully at home,
Paul, aged 89 years, of Northowram,
Beloved husband of Mary,
Dearly loved dad of Christina,
Michael, Jason and Christopher.
Loving father in law to
Graham, Stella, Karen and Jo.
Much loved grandad to
Daniel, Zoe, Christian, Dom,
Lucy, Isobel and Tom.
Adored Pappou to
Mariella and Alexandra.
And a dear friend to many.
Service at St Matthew's Church,
Northowram on Tuesday
27th August at 1 pm followed by private family interment at Exley Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice and Macmillan Nurses, c/o B J Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax,
HX1 5BP. Will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
