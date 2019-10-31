|
ASHTON Paul Passed away peacefully at H.R.I. after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. Much missed father to Stephen and Simon, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Reception into St Columbas Church Pellon Halifax on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday 6th November at 11.15pm, followed by cremation at Park Wood Elland from 12:45pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to the Sepsis Trust. All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street HX1 5BP Tel 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019