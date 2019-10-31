Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
18:00
St Columbas Church Pellon
Halifax
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:15
St Columbas Church Pellon
Halifax
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Elland
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Ashton

Notice Condolences

Paul Ashton Notice
ASHTON Paul Passed away peacefully at H.R.I. after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. Much missed father to Stephen and Simon, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Reception into St Columbas Church Pellon Halifax on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday 6th November at 11.15pm, followed by cremation at Park Wood Elland from 12:45pm. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu to the Sepsis Trust. All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street HX1 5BP Tel 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -