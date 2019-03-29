|
|
|
Griffin Patrick Joseph On 18th March 2019 at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Patrick aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Teresa,
dearly loved father of
Peter and Marie,
dear father-in-law of
Janette and John,
much loved grandfather of
Amy and Emma,
loving brother to Sean,
Monica and Joseph.
Service at St Mary's Church,
Gibbet St, Halifax on
Tuesday 2nd April at 11am
followed by interment at
Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the amenities funds at Ward 6 & 11 at the Huddersfield Royal Hospital
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
