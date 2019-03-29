Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Griffin

Notice Condolences

Patrick Griffin Notice
Griffin Patrick Joseph On 18th March 2019 at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Patrick aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Teresa,
dearly loved father of
Peter and Marie,
dear father-in-law of
Janette and John,
much loved grandfather of
Amy and Emma,
loving brother to Sean,
Monica and Joseph.
Service at St Mary's Church,
Gibbet St, Halifax on
Tuesday 2nd April at 11am
followed by interment at
Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the amenities funds at Ward 6 & 11 at the Huddersfield Royal Hospital
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.