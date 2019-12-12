Home

Doyle Patrick Anthony Suddenly but peacefully on December 6th, 2019 at home in Shelf and formerly of Northowram. Tony aged 79 years.
A much loved and respected brother, a close friend of Vic and Linda, and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday December 24th at 9.45am. Flowers may be sent to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
