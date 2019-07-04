Home

Walmsley Patricia Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 29th June 2019 age 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis, loving mum of Tony and the late Michael and Andrew, mum-in-law to June and Pat, grandma and great-grandma.
Requiem mass at St Malachy's Church Ovenden on Friday 12th July at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to The Royal Osteoporosis Society.
All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St
Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
