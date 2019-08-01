|
|
|
Schofield Patricia Mary On 16th July 2019, peacefully
at Overgate Hospice, Pat
aged 79 years of Halifax.
Beloved Wife of the late Ray, devoted Mum of Kay, dear
Mother-in-law of Andrew also a cherished Gran of Candice, Megan, Alex, Great-Gran of Poppie, Lily, Bella, Ember and a good friend
to many.
Funeral service and committal takes place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday
5th August at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019