|
|
|
Richardson Patricia Crowther
(nee Flather) Peacefully passed away on
3rd November at Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.
Born in Leconfield, East Yorkshire,
Pat spent a happy early childhood
in Elland.
Cherished daughter of the late John Geoffrey Flather and Joyce Sylvia Flather, proprietors of the Hare and Hounds Inn, Upper Hopton.
Dearly loved by late husband Ian Keith, her children Annabel and Christopher, son and
daughter-in-law Paul and Penny,
and granddaughter Abigail.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 11.15am on Friday 22nd November, following with a funeral reception for family and friends at the White Lodge, Filey.
Any enquiries should be made to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd, 01723 362517.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019