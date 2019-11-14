Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Richardson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Richardson Notice
Richardson Patricia Crowther
(nee Flather) Peacefully passed away on
3rd November at Saint Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough.
Born in Leconfield, East Yorkshire,
Pat spent a happy early childhood
in Elland.
Cherished daughter of the late John Geoffrey Flather and Joyce Sylvia Flather, proprietors of the Hare and Hounds Inn, Upper Hopton.
Dearly loved by late husband Ian Keith, her children Annabel and Christopher, son and
daughter-in-law Paul and Penny,
and granddaughter Abigail.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough at 11.15am on Friday 22nd November, following with a funeral reception for family and friends at the White Lodge, Filey.
Any enquiries should be made to T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd, 01723 362517.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -