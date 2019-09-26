Home

PURCELL Patricia On Monday 16th September 2019, peacefully at home,
Pat aged 74 years.
The loving mother of Richard, Margaret Helen, Christine Anne, Patricia Anne and Dawn Leslie.
Loving grandma of Simon,
Kearsty, Emma, Thomas,
Andrew, Rebecca, Francine, Joshua and Daniel
and a great-grandma.

She was dearly loved and respected by all her extended family and many friends.

A service to celebrate
Pat's life will be held at
Saint Bartholomew's Church, Ripponden on Thursday
3rd October at 10-30 a.m.
followed by interment at
Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Pat
may be given for the benefit of Guide Dogs for the Blind
and Cancer Research.
A plate will be provided at
the service.

All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
