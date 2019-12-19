Home

OLIVER Patricia
(Pat) On December 6th,
peacefully at home, Patricia (Pat), aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
dearly loved mother of Bill and Elizabeth, mother in law of
Anne and Mike, and dearest Nan of Kate and James.

Funeral to be held at
All Saints' Church, Dudwell Lane, Halifax HX3 0SD on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11am, followed by private family burial.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wateraid
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax
HX1 2XR.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
