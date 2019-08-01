|
|
|
HOWARD Patricia
(née Maguire) On 22nd July 2019, suddenly at C.R.H. Patricia, aged 62 years, loving Wife and Soulmate of Frank. Dearly loved Mother of Scott, Noel, Peter and Jonny, a loving Mother in Law to Diane, Debrah and Kelly.
Devoted Nanna to 17 Grandchildren, a cherished Sister and Sister in Law to Dell and Peter. A much loved Auntie, Cousin, Niece and
a dear friend to so many.
She will be sadly missed.
Service on Thursday 8th August 2019 at St Bernard's R-C Church, Boothtown at 11.45am followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Marie Curie,
a donation box will be provided on the day or to B.J.Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019