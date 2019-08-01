Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:45
St Bernard's R-C Church
Boothtown
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Patricia Howard Notice
HOWARD Patricia
(née Maguire) On 22nd July 2019, suddenly at C.R.H. Patricia, aged 62 years, loving Wife and Soulmate of Frank. Dearly loved Mother of Scott, Noel, Peter and Jonny, a loving Mother in Law to Diane, Debrah and Kelly.
Devoted Nanna to 17 Grandchildren, a cherished Sister and Sister in Law to Dell and Peter. A much loved Auntie, Cousin, Niece and
a dear friend to so many.
She will be sadly missed.
Service on Thursday 8th August 2019 at St Bernard's R-C Church, Boothtown at 11.45am followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Marie Curie,
a donation box will be provided on the day or to B.J.Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
