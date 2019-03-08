|
|
|
Bastian Patricia (Whitford) Peacefully on February 28th 2019,
at Trinity Fold Care Home
at the age of 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Bastian and the late Peter Whitford, much loved by her daughter Kate, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren James, Ellie and Tom and a much loved and respected friend to many. Requiem mass at St Columba's Church, Pellon, Halifax HX2 0QF
on Friday 22nd March at 11.15am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Parkinson's UK and enquires to C/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
