Thurgood Pat
Née Matthews
Formerly Silcox Peacefully on Saturday 5th October 2019, Pat, aged 70 years,
will be greatly missed.
The much loved wife of Graham, dearly loved mum of Jonathan,
Ben and Gareth, a dear mother in law of Cherelle, Karrie and Jason, step mum of Andrew, Milly, Sarah, Richard, loving nanna of Melissa, Riley and Brenna. A dear daughter-in-law of Betty, dearly loved sister of Gina, Wendy, Billy and Chris and sister-in-law of David and Lorraine. Also a dear aunty and
good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Tuesday 15th October at 2.15pm. Family flowers only
please but donations for
Halifax RSPCA would be greatly appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the
service or at www.justgiving.com/fundraising
/pat-thurgood

Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
