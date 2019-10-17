|
MALLINSON Pamela On 9th October 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Pam, aged 81 years. The dearly loved mum of Robert Taylor, Penny and Sarah, loving grandma of George, Harry, Jacques and Max. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 21st October at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019