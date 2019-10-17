Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Mallinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Mallinson

Notice Condolences

Pamela Mallinson Notice
MALLINSON Pamela On 9th October 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Pam, aged 81 years. The dearly loved mum of Robert Taylor, Penny and Sarah, loving grandma of George, Harry, Jacques and Max. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 21st October at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.