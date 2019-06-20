Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Pal Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pal Schmidt

Notice Condolences

Pal Schmidt Notice
Schmidt Pal On 11th June 2019, peacefully at Savile Park Care Home,
Pal, aged 81 years.
The much loved husband of Dorothy, loving dad of Susanna and Julie, grandad of Jessica and Isobel, father in law of Martin.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 26th June at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie/Palliative Care Team for
which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices