|
|
|
Schmidt Pal On 11th June 2019, peacefully at Savile Park Care Home,
Pal, aged 81 years.
The much loved husband of Dorothy, loving dad of Susanna and Julie, grandad of Jessica and Isobel, father in law of Martin.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 26th June at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Marie Curie/Palliative Care Team for
which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
Read More