Mann Olive Rose Peacefully on November 6th, 2019 at home in Halifax, Olive aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, loving mum of Darrell, mum-in-law to Emma, dearly loved grandma of Andrew, Aimee and Ellie and a dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Committal service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday November 25th at 10.30am.
Followed by a service of thanksgiving at the
New Hope United Reformed Church at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be made on the day for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019