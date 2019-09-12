|
|
|
CLAYTON Olive On 4th September 2019, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home, Olive aged 95 years. Wife of the late Edward, Mum of Roger and Andrew. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 18th September at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Dementia UK for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at
the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019