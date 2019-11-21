Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
DENISON Norman (Norm) Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Halifax on Thursday
14th November 2019, aged 82.
Norman was a beloved husband to June, much loved dad, grandad and proud great-grandad to
Issy and Lewis.
His funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 2nd December at 3pm. Followed by refreshments at The Shears Inn, Paris Gate, Boys Lane, Halifax. He will be sadly missed
but not forgotten.
A huge thank you to Macmillan Nurses, District Nurses and Angel Care. Donations to Macmillan Nurses by request from the family would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day. Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019
