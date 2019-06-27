|
CARTER Norman
'Nick' Passed away Wednesday 19th June 2019, at Summerfield House Nursing Home, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late June, Father of Margaret and David,
much loved Grandad of Rachel, James and Rebecca,
doting Great Grandad of Ben,
Chris, Tommy, Kenzie and Austin.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Tuesday 9th July at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please by request but donations maybe made to Martin House and Dementia UK, for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel 01422 354 094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
