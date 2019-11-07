|
|
|
MORRSION
(nee SHEPLEY) Norma On November 2nd, 2019,
peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her family. Norma, aged 83 years, of Sowerby, the dearly beloved wife and best friend of Malcolm; loving sister of Graham; a dear sister in law and auntie, great auntie and a
good friend to many.
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday, November 14th
at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019