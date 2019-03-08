|
|
|
Edwards Norma (nee Mitchell) On 27th February 2019 peacefully
at home surrounded by her
loving family, Norma, aged 83 years, of Willowfield, Hx.
Beloved wife of Leo, dearly loved mother of Christopher, Margaret, Kathryn and Andrew, special mother-in-law to Paul and Mandy, much loved grandma of Rebecca, Jessica, Jevon, Jacob, Liam
and Hayley, loving great grandma
of Lillie, Lyla and Eric and
a dear friend to many.
Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart and St Patrick Bolton brow, Sowerby bridge, Hx, on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 10.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to the Palliative care team based at Overgate Hospice C/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the church R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More