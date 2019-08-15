Home

Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
15:00
Park Wood
Elland
Nora Crabtree Notice
Crabtree Nora Peacefully on Thursday
8th August 2019, aged 96.
Much loved wife of the late Raymond, beloved mother to
Alan and Denise, mother in law to Janis and Rob, dearest grandma
to Melanie, Charlotte, Suzanne, Rebecca and Francesca,
adored great grandma to
Amelia, Violet and Edie.
The funeral will be held at
Park Wood, Elland on
Thursday 29th August at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired may
be given to Macmillan Nurses.
For all enquiries please contact Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
