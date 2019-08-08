Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Fieldhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Fieldhouse

Notice Condolences

Noel Fieldhouse Notice
Fieldhouse Noel Peacefully, in hospital,
on 5th August 2019 with his beloved wife, Sylvia by his side, Noel,
aged 73 years. Much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be very sadly missed. The Celebration of Noel's Life will take place at 3pm on Thursday 15th August at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. No flowers, by request, but donations may be made in lieu to the British Heart Foundation -
a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.