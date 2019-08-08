|
|
|
Fieldhouse Noel Peacefully, in hospital,
on 5th August 2019 with his beloved wife, Sylvia by his side, Noel,
aged 73 years. Much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be very sadly missed. The Celebration of Noel's Life will take place at 3pm on Thursday 15th August at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. No flowers, by request, but donations may be made in lieu to the British Heart Foundation -
a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019